President-elect Joe Biden has moved to fill out his national security team with a raft of appointments to top positions that signal his intent to repudiate the Trump administration’s "America First" doctrine.

The six picks announced on Monday, almost all of them alumni of the Obama administration, represent a fundamental shift away from President Donald Trump's policies and personnel selections.

They also mark a return to a more traditional approach to America's relations with the rest of the world and reflect Biden’s campaign promises to have his Cabinet reflect the diversity of the American population.

In choosing foreign policy veterans, Biden is seeking to upend Trump's war on the so-called "deep state" that saw an exodus of career officials from the government.

He will nominate his longtime adviser Antony Blinken to be secretary of state, lawyer Alejandro Mayorkas to be homeland security secretary, Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be ambassador to the United Nations, Jake Sullivan to be his national security adviser, Avril Haines to be Sullivan’s deputy, and former secretary of state John Kerry to be his climate change envoy.

"We have no time to lose when it comes to our national security and foreign policy," Biden said in a statement.

"These individuals are equally as experienced and crisis-tested as they are innovative and imaginative."

Biden's 'crisis-tested leaders'

The choices also suggest Biden intends to make good on campaign promises to have his Cabinet reflect the diversity of the American population with Greenfield, a Black woman, at the helm of the US Mission to the United Nations and Mayorkas, a Cuban-American lawyer who will be the first Latino to lead Homeland Security.

They "are experienced, crisis-tested leaders who are ready to hit the ground running on day one," the transition said in a statement.

"These officials will start working immediately to rebuild our institutions, renew and reimagine American leadership to keep Americans safe at home and abroad, and address the defining challenges of our time — from infectious disease to terrorism, nuclear proliferation, cyber threats, and climate change."

In making the announcements, Biden moved forward with plans to fill out his government even as Trump refuses to concede defeat in the November 3 election, has pursued baseless legal challenges in several key states, and has worked to stymie the transition process.

The stakes of a smooth transition are especially high this year because Biden will take office amid the worst pandemic in more than a century, which will likely require a full government response to contain.

Kerry as climate crisis envoy

Perhaps the best known of the bunch is Kerry, who made climate change one of his top priorities while serving as Obama’s secretary of state.

"America will soon have a government that treats the climate crisis as the urgent national security threat it is," Kerry said.

"I'm proud to partner with the president-elect, our allies, and the young leaders of the climate movement to take on this crisis as the president’s climate envoy."

Sullivan, who at 43 will be one of the youngest national security advisers in history, was a top aide to former secretary of state Hillary Clinton before becoming then-vice president Biden’s national security adviser.

He said the president-elect had "taught me what it takes to safeguard our national security at the highest levels of our government."

"Now, he has asked me to serve as his national security adviser," Sullivan said. "In service, I will do everything in my power to keep our country safe."

The posts to be held by Kerry, Sullivan and Haines do not require Senate confirmation.