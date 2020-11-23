China is preparing to launch an unmanned spacecraft to bring back lunar rocks, the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from the moon in four decades.

The China National Space Administration said in a statement that the Long March-5Y rocket began fuelling up on Monday evening, ahead of a launch scheduled for 2000 and 2100 GMT at the Wenchang launch center on the southern island province of Hainan.

Beijing is pouring billions into its military-run space programme, with hopes of having a crewed space station by 2022 and of eventually sending humans to the moon.

The Chang'e-5 probe, named after the mythical Chinese Moon goddess, aims to shovel up lunar rocks and soil to help scientists learn about the moon's origins, formation, and volcanic activity on its surface.

What will the mission achieve?

The original mission, planned for 2017, was delayed due to an engine failure in China's Long March 5 launch rocket.

If successful, China will be only the third country to have retrieved samples from the moon, following the United States and the Soviet Union in the 1960s and 1970s.

The Chinese probe will collect two kilogrammes of surface material in a previously unexplored area known as Oceanus Procellarum, or "Ocean of Storms", which consists of a vast lava plain, according to the science journal Nature.

If successfully launched, the probe is expected to land on the moon in late November and collect material during one lunar day, equivalent to around 14 Earth days.

The samples will be returned to Earth in a capsule programmed to land in northern China's Inner Mongolia region in early December, according to US space agency NASA.

