Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy briefly appeared in court to face trial on corruption accusations before judges suspended the hearings until Nov 26 to assess the health of one of his co-defendants.

Prosecutors allege Sarkozy offered to secure a plum job in Monaco for judge Gilbert Azibert in return for confidential information about an inquiry into allegations that Sarkozy had accepted illegal payments from the late L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt for his 2007 presidential campaign.

The court on Monday suspended hearing on the request on Azibert's lawyers.

Sarkozy, who led France from 2007-2012 and has remained influential among conservatives, has denied any wrongdoing in all the investigations against him. He and his centre-right party Les Republicains say they are politically motivated.

Virtual trial?

Arriving through a back entrance wearing a dark suit and mask, Sarkozy confirmed his name and occupation as former president and lawyer.

The judges then considered a request by Azibert's lawyer to suspend the trial because his client, who was not in court, was at high risk of contracting Covid-19 given a long-term heart condition.

The judges ordered an independent medical assessment by Thursday before deciding whether to go ahead with the trial by videoconference or to postpone it until after the pandemic.

Investigators had from 2013 been wiretapping conversations between Sarkozy and his lawyer Thierry Herzog as they delved into allegations of Libyan financing in Sarkozy's 2007 campaign.