WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump gives go-ahead to begin transition, Biden welcomes move
US President Trump acknowledges it is time for the US General Services Administration to "do what needs to be done," lifting an unprecedented block on assistance to President-elect Joe Biden's team for a transition.
Trump gives go-ahead to begin transition, Biden welcomes move
In this file photo, US President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a TV camera operator from coronavirus in Nashville, Tennessee, US, October 22, 2020. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
November 24, 2020

US President Donald Trump said he has given Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administration, the go-ahead to proceed with a transition for President-elect Joe Biden's administration despite plans to continue with legal challenges.

"I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA," Trump said in a tweet.

"Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good ... fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same."

READ MORE: Biden rolls out foreign policy, national security team

Biden's team welcomes step 

Biden's team welcomed the long-delayed release of government aid for his transition team, a step he said was crucial to "a smooth and peaceful transfer of power."

RECOMMENDED

"The GSA administrator has ascertained President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the apparent winners of the election, providing the incoming administration with the resources and support necessary to carry out a smooth and peaceful transfer of power," Biden said in a statement.

General Services Administration head Emily Murphy, who denies acting under political pressure, has refused since the November 3 election to release the standard package of aid that her agency manages to Biden's incoming team.

Biden's transition team to begin meetings

Biden's team will begin meeting with federal government officials to discuss the pandemic response, national security and other issues after a US agency gave the go-ahead for the formal transition on Monday, a transition official said.

"In the days ahead, transition officials will begin meeting with federal officials to discuss the pandemic response, have a full accounting of our national security interests, and gain complete understanding of the Trump administration’s efforts to hollow out government agencies," Biden transition executive director Yohannes Abraham said in a statement.

READ MORE:Does Trump stand a chance at overturning US election results?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel