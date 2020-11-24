Guatemala's legislature has backed away from approving a business-friendly 2021 budget after demonstrators in the Central American nation torched the Congress building and demanded the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei in weekend protests.

A lack of resources for battling the coronavirus pandemic as well as anger over the new spending plan has fueled widespread indignation against Giammattei's administration and Congress.

"In order to maintain the governability of the country and social peace, we have agreed to suspend the processing of the budget," said Congress president Allan Rodriguez.

The suspension would create "space for discussion of the country's governance," he said.

Guatemala's only state-run university, the University of San Carlos, had earlier called for a national strike on Monday.

Meanwhile, powerful farmers' union Codeca appeared to back away from an earlier call for its members to block roads around the country.

Congress, dominated by conservative pro-government parties, last week approved an almost $13 billion budget, the largest in the country's history.

With the suspension, lawmakers now have until November 30 to approve a new budget, otherwise the government will continue to operate under the existing budget of $10.4 billion.

Torching Congress

Thousands of Guatemalans took part in a peaceful demonstration in the capital on Saturday, but hundreds broke away and partly burned the Congress building, setting fire to several offices after smashing windows to get inside.

Hundreds of people returned to the streets on Sunday to demand Giammattei's resignation.

Rodriguez accused the protesters of using the budget as a pretext to commit "terrorist acts" aimed at "breaking the constitutional order and gaining access to power."

Attorney General Consuelo Porras said he had launched an investigation of the attack on the Congress building, and the heavy handed police response, in which some 20 protesters were wounded, one of them losing an eye to a rubber bullet believed to have been fired by security forces.

International outcry

Amnesty International described the repression as "extremely serious" and accused the Guatemalan authorities of violating "international standards of use of force," said the group's director for the Americas, Erika Guevara, in a statement.

The UN also called for the fundamental rights of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly to be respected, and said an impartial and independent investigation was needed to look into what had happened in the protests.