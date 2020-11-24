POLITICS
English Premier League reports 8 more Covid-19 positive cases
The league said those who tested positive will self-isolate for 10 days.
Routine disinfecting rituals ahead of English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on November 21, 2020. / AFP
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
November 24, 2020

The English Premier League says eight people have tested positive in its latest round of Covid-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week.

The league said on Monday that those who tested positive will now self-isolate for 10 days.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 16 November and Sunday 22 November, 1,530 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19," the league said in a statement.

A total of 76 people have tested positive for the virus in 12 rounds of testing this season.

There have been more than 1.5 million Covid-19 infections and over 55,000 deaths in the United Kingdom.

SOURCE:Reuters
