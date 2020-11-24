Bitcoin has homed in on its all-time high after hitting $19,000 for the first time in nearly three years.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency was last up 3 percent on Tuesday at $18,918, near its all-time record of $19,666.

Bitcoin has gained almost 40 percent in November alone and is up around 160 perent this year.

Fuelling its blistering rally had been demand for riskier assets amid unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus designed to counter the economic damage of the Covid-19 pandemic, hunger for assets perceived as resistant to inflation, and expectations that cryptocurrencies will win mainstream acceptance.

Bitcoin's 12-year history has been peppered with vertiginous gains and equally sharp drops. Its markets remain highly opaque compared with traditional assets such as stocks or bonds.

Its rally this year has prompted some investors to claim the cryptocurrency could more than quintuple in price to as high as $100,000 in a year, drawing eye rolls from sceptics who say it is a purely speculative asset.