Although Syria won’t be high on Biden’s agenda, a new approach by the US to the war-fatigued country may affect the lives of millions. While some details hint towards a ‘more of the same’ approach, statements by the incoming US Secretary of State Blinken suggest that the US may take a more courageous and active role in the conflict.

However, if the new administration can create a 4-R (re-evaluation of the Trump decision, restructuring the US partner force in Syria, the realignment with allies, and not repeating old mistakes) approach, it can gain much with little; for itself and the people of Syria.

More of the same?

Despite Trump’s disinterest in Syria, the US has maintained a policy with five overarching goals: Defeating Daesh and supporting the YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces as the US’ local partner in Syria, preserving US presence at Al-Tanf to block a mainland route of Iran from Tehran to Damascus, supporting Turkey by diplomatic means to ensure relative calm in Idlib, denying access for the Assad regime to crucial economic tools and increasing pressure by the means of economic sanctions and, lastly, preventing other states and regional actors to re-normalise with the Assad regime. With this, the US aims to enforce a political process to resolve the Syrian conflict.

Biden supporters in Washington DC, as well as bureaucrats, seem willing to continue on this course. There seems to be a relatively low appetite to do more, and a general assumption that less is not an option. This approach by a new Biden administration would be in short a continuation of the Trump era.

While Trump in person would advocate one thing, in reality, US officials would do another. This was revealed when the retired US Special Envoy for Syria, James Jeffrey, stated that they have misinformed Trump about the number of US personnel operating in Syria.

However, the pre-election statement by Blinken gives hope that a more courageous US policy is possible. He said: “The last administration has to acknowledge that we failed, not for want of trying, but we failed. We failed to prevent a horrific loss of life. We failed to prevent the massive displacement of people internally in Syria and, of course, externally as refugees. And it’s something that I will take with me for the rest of my days. It’s something that I feel very strongly.”

Gains with little spent