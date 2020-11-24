The British government kept a possibly illegal list of people requesting disclosures under the Freedom of Information act (FOI).

A redacted document containing information about journalists and activists who had made applications for information was obtained by journalists for British NGO OpenDemocracy: Jenna Corderoy, Lucas Amin, and Peter Geoghegan.

The outlet described the government unit directing FOI requests, which is run by Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove, as ‘Orwellian’.

Journalists featured on the list include those working for OpenDemocracy, the BBC, AP, among others. Under British law, data held on individuals must be processed in a transparent manner.

OpenDemocracy explained that requests under the FOI act must be treated as ‘blind’ so as not to prejudice the outcome based on who is filing them.

Government departments receiving FOI requests were instead instructed to pass them along to Gove’s unit, which held the list of names and served as an effective clearing house.

The revelations form just one part of OpenDemocracy’s report into the tactics used by the British government to seemingly not comply with FOI requests.

It found that government departments were ‘cynically’ undermining requests for information, using methods, such as ‘stonewalling’, where requests are effectively ignored, and unreasonably rejecting requests.

The Information Commissioner’s Office, a bureau that is meant to ensure compliance with the FOI act, itself depends on Gove for its budget.

Aimed at increasing accountability and public oversight of government, the FOI act was introduced in 2000 by the Labour government of former Prime Minister Tony Blair.