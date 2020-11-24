Michele Flournoy holds extensive ties to the US defence establishment. While her career is noteworthy for the number of top-track offices she’s held, her critics are concerned she would bring a neoconservative warhawk attitude to Biden's White House.

All-Star track

She formerly served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Strategy under former President Bill Clinton, as well as Under Secretary of Defence for Policy under former President Barack Obama.

From February 2009 to 2012, she also served as an advisor to US Secretaries of Defence Robert Gates and Leon Panetta.

But her ties to the Department of Defence go back much further. In 2002, she went from working for the Pentagon and National Defence University to the neoconservative Center for Strategic and International Studies which is heavily funded by big business and Pentagon contributions.

Five years later, Flournoy co-founded the second-most state funded think tank in Washington, the Center for a New American Security. It was this landmark move that would secure a job for her in the Obama administration as undersecretary of defence for policy.

Not limited to the public sector, her next move was to the Boston Consulting Group from 2013 to 2016, which saw a growth in its military contracts with her arrival. In three years, military contracts grew from $1.6 million to $32 million. She also became a board member of Booz Allen Hamilton, another top consulting firm renowned for its ties to the defence industry.

In 2017, she co-founded West Exec Advisors along with Antony Blinken, Biden’s top choice for Secretary of State. The company helped defence companies market products to the Department of Defence and other government agencies.