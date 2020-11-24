Libya’s UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) announced on Monday that warlord Khalifa Haftar has started a fundamental troop mobilisation in eastern Libya despite the ongoing second round of political dialogue between the warring sides.

Abdul-Hadi Daraa, the spokesman of the Sirte-Jufra Operations, told reporters that Haftar's militants in Benghazi, and other eastern Libyan cities, are moving towards the western region.

Ibrahim Baytelmal, commander of the Sirte-Jufra Operations Room, also confirmed the military mobilisation and reinforcement of the warlord’s militias in the southern region and western Sirte.

Talking to Libya Al Ahrar TV, Baytelmal said that Haftar's reinforcements are not only violating the ceasefire agreement signed between the two parties, but also reneging on joint military commission 5+5 understandings and other ongoing dialogues.

He however maintained that GNA forces are "always ready to repel any attacks by warlord Haftar’s militias as the recent endeavors by him aim to derail the political and military dialogues."

Haftar’s preparation for a potential political failure

According to Daraa, Haftar's aggressive stance reveals that he isn't hopeful for any peaceful resolution and, instead, rather interested in preparing for military manoeuvres in case negotiations fail.

He also added that the warlord’s militants include foreign fighters of several nationalities, which is a 'clear violation of the agreements made by the 5+5 joint military commission'.

The commission made the removal of mercenaries and foreign fighters from Libya a mandatory milestone for peacebuilding efforts. They were expected to be assembled in Tripoli and Benghazi, and then taken out of the country via a coastal road.

Several sources previously confirmed that the Russian Wagner Group and Sudanese Janjaweed mercenaries, who have been fighting alongside warlord Haftar’s illegal militias, are still present in large numbers in Sirte and Jufra as they had been spotted digging trenches and setting up anti-aircraft systems from western Sirte to Ras Lanuf and Jufra.