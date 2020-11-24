Istanbul Modern celebrates the photography of Sakir Eczacibasi (1929-2010) on the 10th anniversary of his passing with an exhibition showcasing more than 300 of his photographs. Titled “Sakir Eczacibasi: Selected Moments”, the exhibition opens to the public on November 25, 2020 and ends on March 31, 2021.

Eczacibasi, a pharmacist by trade - his last name means ‘head pharmacist’ -, took up photography in the 1960s. He considered art as “an effort to reproduce the world with a specific personal interpretation”.

He wasn’t only interested in photography, but in many other aspects of art: He was one of the founders of the Turkish Cinema Association (Turk Sinematek Dernegi), and its president for ten years, and became as the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) in 1993, holding that position until his death.

His official work was at the family company, serving in the 1970s as Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals General Manager, becoming Eczacibasi Group CEO in 1980, and Eczacibasi Holding chairman of the board in 1993. He retired from business life in 1996.

The website of Istanbul Modern notes he was “one of the prominent figures of his time in Turkey’s culture and art world, [who] tried to convey ‘the relationship of his subjects with their surroundings, other people, vehicles and paths’ in his photographs.”

Representing the museum at the news conference via Zoom were Oya Eczacibasi, Chairwoman of Istanbul Modern, Atalay Gumrah, Eczacibasi Holding CEO, and Demet Yildiz, Istanbul Modern Photography Department Director.

Oya Eczacibasi announced that the exhibition could be viewed both in person at the museum, and also online at istanbulmodern.org website. Noting that Sakir Eczacibasi was a contemporary photographer who was appreciated both locally and internationally, Oya Eczacibasi said “On the 10th anniversary of his passing, we would like to commemorate Sakir Eczacibasi, who has made innumerable contributions to the culture and art world, with moments that have shown up on his lens. We are happy to present to viewers the moments that Sakir Eczacibasi has selected, questioning the formality of photography, and reflecting the motion, uncertainty and changes present in everyday life.”