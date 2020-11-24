A teenage trafficking survivor in India has won $12,165 in a rare payout that lawyers said was "unprecedented" in size under the country's compensation schemes for victims.

The survivor was 13 when she was trafficked from eastern Odisha state and sold to a brothel in Sonagachi, India's largest red-light district in the city of Kolkata, her lawyer said on Tuesday.

She was rescued by anti-trafficking officials in 2016 and taken to a shelter where she has since been living and studying.

The girl, now 17, was last week awarded the compensation by a court in West Bengal, having previously testified against the three suspects in her case. One minor was convicted in 2017 for trafficking and two men are currently on trial, the lawyer said.

Less than 1 percent of trafficking survivors win compensation, a study found in January, and the amount can vary from 100,000 to 1 million rupees as each state in India has its own scheme.

"This (compensation award) is unprecedented," said lawyer Saptarshi Biswas, one of the counsels for the victim and head of legal solutions at the charity International Justice Mission.

Several other anti-trafficking advocates said they believed the compensation sum was one of the biggest of its kind to-date.