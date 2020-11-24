An EU operation that stopped a Turkish ship supposedly to enforce a UN arms embargo has been called flawed from the start by Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar.

"Operation Irini was stillborn. It has lacked a solid basis in terms of international law since the beginning," Akar told reporters at parliament on Tuesday.

The operation’s implementation has been problematic since the beginning, he said, also telling the EU that it should have asked Libya's UN-recognised government for permission before launching the operation this March.

Illegal operation

Under the operation, a German frigate on Sunday illegally stopped and searched a private Turkish-flagged ship carrying humanitarian aid to Libya, drawing condemnations from Turkish leaders.

Turkey has long stated that that the arms embargo is enforced in a manner biased to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The Turkish ship was carrying paint, paint materials, and humanitarian aid to Libya's port of Misrata, and did not violate the UN arms embargo on the country, said Turkey’s Foreign Ministry.