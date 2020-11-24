Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his Russian counterpart via telephone that he expects a joint monitoring centre that will be established in Nagorno-Karabakh to 'soon' begin operations.

The discussion came as the Azerbaijani army entered the Kalbajar region following 27 years of Armenian occupation.

Erdogan told Vladimir Putin the centre should become active as soon as possible “as part of the steps taken to solve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and bring lasting stability to the region,” Turkey’s Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered agreement on Nov. 10 to end fighting and work toward a comprehensive solution.

Turkey and Russia have since signed a memorandum of understanding to set up the joint center to monitor the peace deal. It will be established on Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's occupation.

Need for lasting solution

Erdogan noted that during the implementation process, “the Armenian side should not be allowed to make the lasting solution difficult and avoid its responsibilities under the [ceasefire] deal,” as he highlighted Azerbaijan’s sensitivity of the return of all of its territory.

The two leaders also discussed ways to boost bilateral trade volume and ties, and developments in Nagorno-Karabakh, Syria and Libya, according to the statement.