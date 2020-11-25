Almost 100 pilot whales have died in a mass stranding on New Zealand's remote Chatham Islands, conservation officials said Wednesday.

Most of the marine mammals beached themselves over the weekend but rescue efforts were hampered by the area's isolated location, about 800 kilometres east of the South Island, the Department of Conservation (DOC) said.

Department biodiversity ranger Jemma Welch said 69 whales had already died by the time wildlife officers reached the beach.

She said 28 pilot whales, including two that beached on Monday after the initial stranding, and three dolphins were euthanised.

Welch said the animals had to be put down "due to the rough sea conditions and almost certainty of there being great white sharks in the water which are brought in by a stranding like this".

She said members of the local Maori community had performed a ceremony to honour the spirits of the whales, which would be left to decompose naturally.

