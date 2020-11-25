China has demanded India rescind a ban on more Chinese mobile phone apps amid tension between Beijing and other governments over technology and security.

India announced a ban Tuesday on 43 apps, many of them Chinese. It said they threaten India’s “sovereignty and integrity” but gave no details. That came on top of earlier bans on Chinese apps including popular video service TikTok.

"The relevant methods clearly violate market principles and WTO guidelines, and severely harm Chinese companies' legal rights and interests," said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian at a regular press briefing in Beijing, but gave no indication whether Beijing might retaliate.

“The Indian side should immediately correct this discriminatory practice so as to avoid causing greater damage to the cooperation between the two sides,” said the spokesman.

China said it had "serious concerns" about the move and India's "so-called pretext of upholding national security".

Border tensions

The United States and some other governments also have expressed concern about whether Chinese apps might be gathering too much sensitive information about their users. The Trump administration is pressing TikTok's Chinese owner to sell its US operation.

Tensions remain high between Beijing and New Delhi after a deadly June clash in a disputed area along their border high in the Himalayas that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and an unspecified number of Chinese casualties.