Turkey indigenously develops first vaccine at international standards
Announcing the development, Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said all processes including antigen generation had been carried out completely under domestic conditions.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca says Tetanus-Diphtheria vaccine was produced under completely domestic conditions at international standards. / AA
November 25, 2020

Turkey has announced that it had completed all production processes for an adult-type tetanus-diphtheria vaccine, developed with domestic resources.

"Turkey's first vaccine at international standards is ready to use," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced in a written statement.

Underlining that the project for a local vaccine began in 2015, Koca said all processes including antigen generation had been carried out completely under domestic conditions.

He added that the vaccine was approved after ensuring that all the necessary quality controls were carried out.

"The process focusing on local vaccine production, which we started as part of the localisation policy, will continue with good news," Koca said.

SOURCE:AA
