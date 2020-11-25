European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned against relaxing coronavirus lockdown measures too quickly, telling the European Parliament there was a risk of a third wave of infections.

"I know that shop owners, bartenders, and waiters in restaurants want an end to restrictions. But we must learn from the summer and not repeat the same mistakes," von der Leyen said. on Wednesday.

"Relaxing too fast and too much is a risk for a third wave after Christmas," she told EU lawmakers.

READ MORE: Russia reports record number of 507 new Covid-19 deaths – latest updates

'First virus vaccinations possible by Christmas'

She also said that the first citizens in the 27 nation bloc could be vaccinated against the coronavirus by Christmas, but she warned that member countries must urgently prepare their logistical chains for the rollout of hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccines.

Saying that “there’s finally light at the end of the tunnel,” Ursula von der Leyen told EU lawmakers that “the first European citizens might already be vaccinated before the end of December.”