CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Mural celebrating Ruth Bader Ginsburg unveiled in New York's East Village
Justice Ginsburg, affectionately known as RBG, died on September 18 at age 87 at her home in Washington, DC.
Mural celebrating Ruth Bader Ginsburg unveiled in New York's East Village
The view of a new mural by Elle Street Art of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg commissioned by The Lisa Project in New York City, USA, November 17, 2020. / Getty Images
By Deniz Uyar
November 25, 2020

A huge colourful portrait of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg now greets people walking over an East Village crosswalk in New York City.

The three-story mural features a collage of vibrant images of an eagle, dove and flower, symbolising the justice’s life.

"I think it's very beautiful ... very inspirational,” said New York resident Teddy Koutsos. “In New York, we have a lot of inspiration through art.”

The mural’s creator, who goes by the pseudonym Elle and signs her work with “ElleStreetArt”, said she was excited to honour Ginsburg’s life. 

RECOMMENDED

The project was commissioned by advocacy group IntoAction and a Los Angeles-based creative agency, TaskForce, the organisations that commissioned former US President Barack Obama 'Hope' poster.

“What we see is this incredible woman who had an incredible work ethic and fought hard for what she believed in," Elle told Reuters.

Ginsburg was a stalwart liberal on the US Supreme Court starting in 1993, and many of her decisions championed gender equality and liberal causes.

Raised in a working-class family in New York City's borough of Brooklyn, Ginsburg overcame sexism in the male-dominated worlds of law school and the legal profession, becoming just the second woman ever to serve on the nine-member Supreme Court.

READ MORE:What to expect after the death of Justice Ginsburg?

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy