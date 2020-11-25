There has been much talk about Netflix’s newest Turkish show, ‘Ethos.’ The Turkish title, ‘Bir Baskadir’ means ‘Is Something Else’ and may suit the show better than the English title. The drama deals with multiple characters living in Istanbul whose paths somehow cross and are all connected to each other, coming within a couple of degrees of separation, if not closer.

Please note that reading this article may spoil the eight episode series for you, so if you haven’t watched it, you may want to save it for later.

Written and directed by Berkun Oya, a 43 year old director and screenwriter with a theatrical background, the series is expertly handled, and is shot and scored perfectly. But, of course, there are flaws, too.

It introduces us to Meryem (Oyku Karayel), the main character, a hijabi woman of modest means who has just fainted at the house she goes to clean. The story then flashes back to a year ago, when Meryem meets a psychiatrist because the doctor she has seen for her fainting fits found nothing physically wrong with her.

Oya makes sure that the viewer doesn’t miss the significance of Meryem’s name, having her explain to her psychiatrist Peri (Defne Kayalar) that it means “Mary, the mother of the prophet Jesus”. Meryem’s path is set, she is the virginal ‘good’ character at the centre of events who never makes a misstep.

Peri discovers why Meryem faints in the first episode too: anything that has to do with a wedding seems to act as a trigger – a wedding she attends, a wedding show on daytime TV. But the significance of this finding is not revealed until later.

Peri is a typical ‘white Turk’, educated in the finest schools, has studied abroad, and has come back to Turkey to practice psychiatry. She is also deeply unhappy as is revealed in her therapy sessions with Gulbin (Tulin Ozen), a friend and also her psychiatrist, which will complicate matters in coming episodes.

Meryem lives with her brother Yasin (Fatih Artman), his wife Ruhiye (Funda Eryigit) and their two children, Esma and Ismail. Ruhiye is in a deep depression, while Ismail, about 3-4 years old, does not speak. Ruhiye attempts to take her life, but the doctors at the hospital are able to save her. Later episodes reveal she’s a rape victim, and has confessed this ‘shameful’ fact to Yasin before their marriage. He however went ahead anyway, telling her “All that matters is that your heart is pure.”

Sinan (Alican Yucesoy), the man whose house Meryem goes to clean and on whom she has developed a crush, is a wannabe Lothario sleeping with Gulbin the psychiatrist as well as Melisa (Nesrin Cavadzade), the Turkish actress who has just befriended Peri at the yoga class.

There is the Hodja (Settar Tanriogen) that Meryem needs to get a blessing from for her therapy sessions, and his daughter Hayrunnisa (Bige Onal), who is very loving towards her parents, but listens to ‘foreign music’ which is looked upon with suspicion by her peers.

When Hodja’s wife Mesude dies on a caravan trip to the village, Hayrunnisa tells him she is going back to university in Konya, which was decided before her mother died. The Hodja is upset he wasn’t included in the decision making process, but goes along with his daughter’s plan. It must be noted that Hayrunnisa is one of two queer characters in the show, standing in for LGBTQI representation. She also removes her hijab towards the end, telling her father who is confused, “I am ready to leave the house [like this]”. He accepts her nevertheless.