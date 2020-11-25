A study analysing disinformation patterns across different countries reveals Brazil and India are among the most self-isolated from global Covid-19 misinformation narratives.

This is the conclusion reached by the “Scientific [Self] Isolation” report, authored by researchers from the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab) and the Brazilian research centres Laut, INCT-DD, and Vero.

The findings were based upon the International Fact-Checking Network’s CoronaVirusFacts Alliance database composed of over 8,600 entries from January to late August 2020, which were the result of a joint effort of over 70 fact-checking agencies around the world that verified claims relating to misleading narratives about the pandemic in their countries and regions.

By running two different analyses of the datasets related to the incidence of terms related to medical and non-medical treatments and words that refer to public officials, they found that although Covid-19 treatment-related falsehoods followed local trends, most country narratives were related to other countries – except in the cases of Brazil and India, which remained relatively isolated and steeped in their own domestic misinformation ecosystems.

“In terms of the detail of the themes that make Brazilian disinformation unique, one characteristic is an intense use of specific medical disinformation vocabulary that is not used in other countries,” the report goes on to highlight.

“This does not mean that other countries did not produce their own pseudo-medical disinformation, but rather that the themes that have gained force in Brazil are somehow different from those used in the rest of the world.”

In India, home-grown Ayurvedic and homeopathic cures were prevalent across numerous states in the country at the start of the crisis, as forms of traditional and non-scientific treatments were promoted by officials hailing from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP-led government.

Despite recommendations from the World Health Organisation, the Modi government had at one point revised its national guidelines to recommend hydroxychloroquine as a preventative medication for asymptomatic healthcare workers and frontline staff working in virus containment zones.

A domestic misinformation campaign early in the early days of the pandemic was also directed at Indian Muslims to link them with the spread of Covid-19, adding another dimension to hate speech and disinformation circulated about Muslim communities in India.

Brazil’s disinfo bubble