Diego Armando Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time, has died at the age of 60, plunging his sport and his native Argentina into mourning.

Renowned as one of the greatest players to ever play the game, the Argentinian World Cup-winning captain died of a heart attack, having undergone brain surgery earlier this month, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

Tributes have been pouring from across the football world and beyond:

Cristiano Ronaldo

“Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unrivaled magician. He departs too soon, but leaves a legacy with no limits and an emptiness that will never be filled.” — Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Leo Messi

"A very sad day for all Argentines and for football. He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal. I keep all the beautiful moments lived with him and I wanted to take the opportunity to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP"

Napoli

Italian football club Napoli, where Maradona played from 1984-1991, said, "Everyone is waiting for our words but what words could we possibly use for a pain such as this that we are going through? Now is the moment for tears.

Pele

Brazil football great Pele said, “Sad news today. I have lost a dear friend, and the world has lost a legend. There is much more to say, but for now may God give his family strength. One day, I hope, we will play football together in the sky."

AFA

"Argentina's football association, through its president Claudio Tapia, shares its deepest pain over the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts."

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez

"You took us to the highest point in the world, and made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of all. Thank you for being you, Diego, we will miss you for the rest of our lives."

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin