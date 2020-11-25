Ankara will take the necessary steps in every field against the EU’s Operation Irini over the illegal search of a Turkish-flagged vessel bound for Libya, Turkey’s National Security Council has said.

A statement issued after a meeting of the National Security Council on Wednesday said the unilateral act was completely against international law and principles of alliance relations.

Vowing to take “necessary steps in every field,” the Turkish body said the purpose and legitimacy of the EU operation was dubious as it had been turned into a complete embargo on the legitimate Libyan government.

The Turkish-flagged ship was taking paint, paint materials, and humanitarian aid to Libya, and the EU operation has since admitted that the unlawful search did not lead to recovery of any illegal item.

Turkey has long maintained that the UN arms embargo on Libya is being enforced in a biased manner favouring warlord Khalifa Haftar.

READ MORE: Turkey: Greek-led EU mission's search of Libya-bound ship illegal

Eastern Mediterranean

The insistence of some parties on denying the existence of two communities and two states on the island of Cyprus is unacceptable, said the statement issued by the National Security Council.

The council stressed that Turkey will continue to protect the legitimate rights of Turkish Cypriots, saying that tensions were rising in the region because some parties were steering away from dialogue and cooperation.

Turkey has consistently opposed Greece’s efforts to declare an exclusive economic zone based on small islands near Turkish shores, violating the interests of Turkey, the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean.

Ankara has also said energy resources found near Cyprus island must be shared fairly between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus.

READ MORE:Turkey-Libya ties are becoming a game-changer in the region

Anti-terrorism efforts

Noting that terrorist organisations in Syria try to take advantage of changes in international affairs, the National Security Council reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to thwart any attempts of creating a terror corridor along its southern border.