In another setback for the long-suffering people of India-administered Kashmir, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting of foreign ministers has refused to have time set aside to discuss their plight.

A statement released by the OIC made no mention of Kashmir and there will be no special session to discuss India’s draconian military measures that have resulted in a lockdown of the region lasting over a year.

The OIC host, Niger, turned down a request by Pakistan to discuss the Kashmiri issue. This follows a decision earlier this year in which Saudi Arabia also refused Pakistan’s request to have Kashmir on the agenda of foreign ministers.

OIC Secretary General Secretary General Dr Yousef Al Othaimeen was quoted as saying that the meeting would discuss a “list of topics and issues of concern to the Muslim world.”

The 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers will be held in the capital of Niger, Niamey, on 27 and 28 November 2020.

On the agenda will be the Palestinian cause, the fight against violence, extremism and terrorism, Islamophobia, the plight of Muslim minorities and communities in non-member states and fundraising for the Rohingya case at the International Court of Justice.