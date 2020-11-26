WORLD
Dozens trapped after collapse of mine shaft in Zimbabwe
The head of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation says that the incident occurred in the town of Bindura, around 70 kilometres north of the capital Harare.
In this file image, mine workers are pictured at the Freda Rebecca gold mine in Bindura town, February 7, 2015. / Reuters Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
November 26, 2020

At least 40 informal miners in Zimbabwe have been trapped underground after a shaft in a disused gold mine collapsed.

The incident occurred late on Wednesday in the town of Bindura, around 70 kilometres north of the capital Harare, said Wellington Takavarasha, head of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation.

Takavarasha said that the miners were working inside the disused Ran Gold Mine when a shaft caved in.

Six miners have since been pulled from the rubble and taken to hospital.

"Those who were rescued said there were about 40 people in the mine shaft at the time of the incident," said Takavarasha on Thursday, adding that rescue efforts were ongoing.

READ MORE: Two dead, 20 people trapped in Zimbabwe gold mine

Zimbabwe's mines

Mining is a major source of foreign currency for Zimbabwe, where gold alone accounts for 60 percent of exports.

The landlocked southern African country is home to vast gold and mineral reserves, including diamonds and platinum.

The gold sector provides jobs to nearly 10 percent of the country's population, according to the International Crisis Group (ICG).

Small-scale miners often operate illegally to avoid selling their bullion to the state-owned buyer, Fidelity Printers and Refiners, as they are paid only 55 percent in foreign currency.

The remaining 45 percent is paid in Zimbabwean dollars, which is notorious for its weakness.

Accidents are relatively common in decommissioned mines, particularly when the ground is loosened by rain.

READ MORE:In Zimbabwe’s gold wars, miners wield machetes for safety

SOURCE:AFP
