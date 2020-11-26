Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the UAE’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize - a decision that has raised many eyebrows.

Nobel laureate David Trimble made the nomination in recognition of the pair’s recent normalisation deal, which established diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE.

News of the nomination by Trimble, who won the award for his part in bringing peace to Northern Ireland in 1998, was scrutinised for more than just the fact that the two countries have never actually been to war.

In fact, the pair have had a long standing military and intelligence alliance over the past decade, which has seen them jointly lobby for military action against their shared regional rival Iran.

Even on the individual level, each state is engaged in multiple conflicts, and in the case of the UAE, most are with countries it does not even share a border with.

Abu Dhabi’s armed forces are currently engaged in Yemen where they are simultaneously fighting Houthi rebels and supporting southern secessionists looking to break away from the recognised Yemeni government and form their own state. For good measure, the UAE also runs a wide torture network within the country and has hired mercenaries to carry out murders of political opponents.

In Libya, the country backs warlord Khalifa Haftar with weapons, cash, and occasional airstrikes.

Netanyahu for his part presides over an Israel regime that has put the final nails in the coffin of the two-state solution. This is coupled with regular outbursts of deadly violence against the Palestinians with notable recent examples including the killings of 183 Palestinian protesters and the wounding of more than 6,000 others in besieged Gaza in demonstrations demanding the right to return to their homeland.

A peace prize for men of war?