After four years of Donald Trump, many are turning their attention to what a Biden presidency will look like.

Given that Biden was vice president in the Obama administrations, he has been quick to say that “this is not a third Obama term.” Yet, as much as the President-elect may wish to distance himself from the Obama years, his presidency may find itself being perennially compared to it.

One region of the world where Trump has dramatically shifted the political landscape is the Middle East. It is also one that shaped the Obama administration.

Iran

When Biden enters the Oval Office on 20 January, there will be a backlog of issues that will require immediate attention, the Iran file will be chief amongst them.

In March 2013, an intimate group of US officials led by the then US Vice-President’s top foreign policy adviser, Jake Sullivan, travelled to Oman to meet their Iranian counterparts.

The outcome of that meeting led to the 2015 nuclear agreement which Trump withdrew from in 2018.

According to Dr Ali Bakeer, an Ankara-based Middle East political analyst,“There is a general perception that if Biden is going to be Obama 2.0, then most probably his presidency will be pretty much like Obama’s policies.”

“Meaning he will probably fix relations with Iran but the US relations with Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Turkey might suffer,” added Bakeer, speaking to TRT World.

Improving relations with Iran, however, could be easier said than done.

The Trump administration has deepened the trust deficit with Tehran. Will an Iranian politician risk giving concessions or striking another deal with America if in 4 years time, Biden could be out of power? The Democrat has already suggested that he won’t run for another term.

Israel-Palestine

Trump embarked on his own remaking of the Middle East. He emboldened Israel by recognising Jerusalem as the capital, and moved the embassy from Tel Aviv, recognising the occupied Golan Heights as Israeli territory. He also conjured up a peace plan between Israel and the Palestinians that seemed to only focus on giving as much as possible to Israel - effectively killing the two-state solution that his predecessors had worked towards.

The Trump administration was a golden period for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; it also marked somewhat of a departure from Obama’s time in office.

Obama and Netanyahu had clashed over illegal settlements. The Israeli Prime minister had even hoped that US Senator John McCain, who was running against Obama in the 2008 presidential elections, would have won.

In Trump, and more so his family, in particular his son-in-law Jared Kushner, Netanyahu found an administration that would agree to anything that was asked of it.

Biden, however, may not follow the combative approach of Obama with Netenyahu. The US President-elect is known for his long standing support of Israel and while he is no Trump, he may not reverse all of the Trump era policies.