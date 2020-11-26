Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has won reelection by a comfortable margin, preliminary results have showed, after an election marred by insecurity that prevented swathes of the West African country from voting.

Some analysts had expected a closer contest on Sunday between Kabore, who was elected in 2015, and his main rivals, who argued he had failed to contain religious and ethnic violence that forced 1 million people to flee their homes during his first term.

The results read out by the election commission showed Kabore won 57.87% of the vote. He needed over 50% to avoid a second round.

His two closest rivals, Zephirin Diabre and Eddie Komboigo, got 12.46% and 15.48%, respectively.

Signals of dialogue after election

Kabore vowed to strengthen dialogue in his troubled country after gaining a landslide victory in his bid for a second five-year term.

"I will deploy all my efforts so that through continuous consultation, through dialogue... we can work together for peace and development," he said at his party's headquarters in the capital Ouagadougou.

"We are all Burkinabe, seeking to build a better Burkina Faso together," he said.

'Election riddled with fraud'

Kabore's opponents have raised concerns about the validity of the vote count. But the electoral commission has dismissed those and an international observer mission gave the election a mostly clean bill of health.

The declaration comes four days after Sunday’s election. The election commission president said final results should be out on Saturday, which then must be verified by the constitutional court.

The opposition has accused the ruling party of foul play, including bribing people.

The process was “riddled with fraud” and the electoral commission was not up to the task of organising responsible elections, Tahirou Barry, an opposition candidate, told a press conference.