Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, who died yesterday of a heart attack at the age of 60, was one of the few that transcended his sport to become a global cultural icon. That his death is being mourned in equal measure from the streets of Buenos Aires, Napoli to Kolkota is a testament to how deeply he connected with people of all stripes, shades and geographies.

As an athlete, the diminutive Maradona was the equivalent of Picasso with a football; his prodigious, otherworldly skills and raw genius saw him carry relatively mediocre teams on his back to the promised land – most famously Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986. His charisma and ability to elevate those around him to exceed their abilities on the pitch was incomparable.

Off the field, Maradona lived a life of excess and addiction, which undoubtedly put a strain on his heart; he was complicated, tormented, self-destructive — human. But he also lived a life with a huge spirit – one filled with unbridled passion and a streak of rebelliousness.

A figure with a range of eclectic views, Maradona was a man firmly of the world. And perhaps as notably, he was never afraid to stake out controversial political stances.

Maradona’s story was an archetypal rag-to-riches one – born as the fifth of eight children into abject poverty in the Villa Fiorito barrio of Buenos Aires, it was a harsh upbringing that he would never forget.

That experience explains why he saw himself as a champion for the downtrodden; he embodied the athlete that never strayed from his roots and chose to stand with the impoverished when he didn’t have to.

His parents were devout Peronists – the populist dynasty that has dominated Argentinian politics since 1945 – and they even had pictures of both Evita and Juan Peron at home.

Peronism was linked to and immensely popular with the club Boca Juniors, where Maradona first came up.

He called himself “the voice of the voiceless” and a “representative” of the people, and was generous with his money to a fault.

He played a public role championing leftwing leaders across Latin America, lending them international appeal.

He admired Cuban leader Fidel Castro and fellow Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara so much that he had gotten a tattoo of Castro’s face on his leg and donned another of Guevara on his arm.

He credited Castro for helping him kick his drug addiction after spending four years in Cuba. In a twist of fate, he died on the same date, Nov. 25, as his idol did four years ago.