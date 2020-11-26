Saudi Arabia seems to have learned nothing from the consequences of dissident Jamal Khashoggi's murder, as the country’s infamous judicial system continues to dither on a controversial case against an internationally-recognised women’s rights activist, Loujain al Hathloul.

Hathloul appeared in a criminal court in Riyadh on Wednesday, showing signs of poor health.

“Loujain’s family reported that she looked weak in court, that her body was shaking uncontrollably and that her voice was faint and shaky,” said a recent press release of the Loujain Al Hathloul support group, which has been established by her family and supporters.

“The family is not available for an interview,” said the support group in reply to TRT World's requests for further information about Loujain and her litigation. Her parents, who continue to live in Saudi Arabia, were in the courtroom during the hearing.

After yesterday’s session, her case was referred to the Specialised Criminal Court, a terrorism court, shocking both family members and her supporters, who were hoping for her release. International interest in the case, and the pressure it brings against her imprisonment, shows Saudi government in a bad light.

The Riyadh court however washed its hands of the case, claiming it lacked jurisdiction over the issue, despite hearing it out for nearly two years.

“My main question is: how is it possible for the judge to realize the court lacks jurisdiction after dealing with the case for 1 year and 8 months?” wrote Lina, Hathloul’s sister, on Twitter.

“Nobody can be fooled anymore. This is MBS’s Saudi Arabia’s definition of a fair trial and of an Independent Court,” Lina added, referring to the kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

“Transferring Loujain al Hathloul 's case to the ‘Terrorism’ court doesn't make her a terrorist. It exposes though the brutality & hypocrisy of Saudi authorities that instrumentalise 'women empowerment' to whitewash their image, while prosecuting women’s activists under sham charges,” said an Amnesty Gulf statement on Twitter.

“Since 2011, Saudi Arabia’s 'Terrorism' court has been used as an instrument of repression to silence dissent. It has punished journalists, human rights defenders, political activists, writers, religious clerics and women’s rights activists severely,” the statement added.

MBS and his surrogates, like the country’s high-profile Foreign Minister Adel al Jubair, have previously suggested that Loujain was arrested over charges of espionage, aiming to topple the autocratic regime, defending women’s rights and communicating with diplomats, journalists and human rights groups.