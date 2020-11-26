European countries that have unwillingly been hosting hundreds of thousands of migrants have expressed concern over new proposals to revamp the EU’s asylum system.

Greece, Italy, Malta, and Spain said in a joint paper that mandatory quotas for sharing out people who qualify for refugee status among the 27 EU countries must be pursued.

Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia, among others, reject such a move.

The standoff could further delay the long-awaited asylum reform plans.

“The front-line member states cannot face the migratory pressure on the whole European Union,” the four countries said in a text sent to the European Commission, which drew up the asylum plans, the EU Council representing member countries and Germany, which holds the bloc’s presidency.

2015 migrant crisis

The entry in 2015 of well over 1 million migrants, mostly people fleeing conflict in Syria, sounded the death knell for the EU’s asylum system, and sparked a deep political crisis that continues to echo even though entries have dropped to a relative trickle.

The row over who should take responsibility for people when they arrive and how much other EU countries should assist has helped fuel public support for far-right parties across the bloc.

Populist governments in Hungary and Poland, notably, challenged a previous system of migrant quotas at Europe’s top court.

In the text, Greece, Italy, Malta, and Spain argue that their responsibilities as countries where most unauthorised migrants arrive across the Mediterranean Sea are strict and clear in the “New Pact for Migration and Asylum,” but that the duties of their EU partners are not.

“The solidarity mechanism remains complex and vague,” the four countries said.

“The notion of mandatory relocation should remain and be pursued as the main solidarity tool,” the text continued.