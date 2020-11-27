Turkey has rejected a “non-binding” resolution by the European Parliament against Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on the Maras and Cyprus issues.

“We completely reject the non-binding resolution adopted by the MEPs on our country and the TRNC,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy in a statement on Friday.

Underlining that Turkey fully supports the statement made by the TRNC Presidency on this issue, Aksoy said: "This decision, which is undoubtedly dictated by the Greek Cypriot Administration, once again demonstrates how disconnected from reality and prejudiced the European Parliament is on the Cyprus issue.”

Aksoy added that if the European Parliament maintains this approach and mentality, it is not possible for European Union bodies to make a constructive contribution to the solution of the Cyprus issue.

READ MORE: Turkey favours fair, permanent, sustainable solution on Cyprus: Erdogan

Turkey calls on the EP and EU to face the realities on the island and take into account the presence of the Turkish Cypriot people as well as fulfil the EU commitments made in April 2004 to Turkish Cypriots, he stressed.

He noted that Turkey will continue to protect both its own rights and those of Turkish Cypriots, adding at the same time, Turkey will continue its efforts for dialogue and negotiations.

The European Parliament asked Turkey to reverse its decision to re-open part of Maras and resume negotiations aimed at resolving the Cyprus problem on the basis of a bi-communal, bi-zonal federation.