Australia has told 13 special forces soldiers they face dismissal in relation to a report on alleged unlawful killings in Afghanistan.

Lieutenant General Rick Burr, head of Australia's army, said on Friday the personnel had been served "administrative action notices", which would terminate their service in two weeks unless they successfully appealed.

An independent report published last week in redacted form said there was evidence that 39 unarmed Afghan prisoners and civilians were killed by 19 Australian soldiers.

None of the 19 soldiers were identified in the report, which was written by a state judge appointed by the inspector general of defence.

The report recommended 19 individuals be referred to Australian Federal Police, compensation be paid to the families of victims, and that the military carry out a slew of reforms.

Burr said due process must now be respected as the military looks to bring those responsible for wrongdoing to justice.

Burr did not identify any of the 13 soldiers but said they were not part of the 19 current and former soldiers who face possible criminal charges. He said the 13 soldiers that face dismissal have two weeks to respond to the notice.

"At this time, 13 individuals have been issued administrative action notices in relation to the Afghanistan inquiry," Burr told reporters in Canberra.