TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey investigates EU search of Libya-bound aid ship
Prosecutors say vessel was carrying humanitarian aid and was inspected unlawfully on November 22 in Mediterranean Sea without consent of flag state, Turkey.
Turkey investigates EU search of Libya-bound aid ship
Soldiers from a German frigate under EU’s Operation Irini illegally boarded and inspected Roseline A, in a move that drew sharp condemnations from Turkey, on November 22, 2020. / AA
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
November 27, 2020

Turkish prosecutors have launched an investigation into the illegal search of a Turkish commercial freighter by the crew of a German frigate participating in a European Union mission to enforce an arms embargo on Libya.

Turkey has protested the incident on the Mediterranean Sea, insisting personnel from the German frigate Hamburg, commandeered by a Greek official, illegally searched the Libya-bound freighter Rosaline-A on November 22. 

In a brief statement announcing its investigation, the Ankara Chief Prosecutor's office said the search was conducted without "Turkey's authorisation and against international regulations." 

The probe is not expected to lead to arrests or the extradition of officials involved in the search of the aid-carrying ship.

READ MORE:Turkey: Greek-led EU mission's search of Libya-bound ship illegal

Use of force

The Hamburg is part of the controversial European Union's Operation Irini, a mission launched in March with the goal of enforcing the United Nations' arms embargo on Libya and tasked with inspecting vessels thought to be carrying weapons to and from Libya.

German officials said the order to board the Rosaline-A came from the mission's headquarters in Rome and that Turkey objected while the inspection team was on the freighter.

Turkey says the search was "unauthorised and conducted by force" and insisted that its objections prior to the search were ignored.

READ MORE:Turkey: Illegal EU raid on ship was flawed from the start

RECOMMENDED

Biased Irini operation

According to the law of the sea, the consent of the flag state must be obtained for the personnel to board the ship in order to search the ships.

Despite warnings, the Hamburg Frigate's soldiers searched the merchant cargo vessel which was carrying humanitarian aid, food, and paint.

Turkish has slammed the "biased" Irini operation, saying it ignores weapons heading to Libya's illegal militias. 

"The neutrality of Operation Irini, which the EU launched without consulting with the legitimate Libyan government, our country, or NATO, is currently under discussion," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said earlier this week.

"This double-standard and illegal treatment applied to ships transporting from our country to Libya are never acceptable," he said.

Turkey supports a UN-backed government in Tripoli against rival forces based in the country's east. 

It has complained that the EU naval operation focuses its efforts too much on the Tripoli administration and turns a blind eye to weapons sent to the eastern-based militia led by warlord Khalifa Haftar.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy