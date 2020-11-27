Turkish prosecutors have launched an investigation into the illegal search of a Turkish commercial freighter by the crew of a German frigate participating in a European Union mission to enforce an arms embargo on Libya.

Turkey has protested the incident on the Mediterranean Sea, insisting personnel from the German frigate Hamburg, commandeered by a Greek official, illegally searched the Libya-bound freighter Rosaline-A on November 22.

In a brief statement announcing its investigation, the Ankara Chief Prosecutor's office said the search was conducted without "Turkey's authorisation and against international regulations."

The probe is not expected to lead to arrests or the extradition of officials involved in the search of the aid-carrying ship.

Use of force

The Hamburg is part of the controversial European Union's Operation Irini, a mission launched in March with the goal of enforcing the United Nations' arms embargo on Libya and tasked with inspecting vessels thought to be carrying weapons to and from Libya.

German officials said the order to board the Rosaline-A came from the mission's headquarters in Rome and that Turkey objected while the inspection team was on the freighter.

Turkey says the search was "unauthorised and conducted by force" and insisted that its objections prior to the search were ignored.

