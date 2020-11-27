Hijab wearing model Halima Aden has said she is stepping back from fashion because working in the industry has led to her compromising her beliefs.

In a series of posts on Instagram Stories earlier this week she spoke about missing prayer times and wanting to be the “hot hijabi'' in her pursuit of a modeling career.

In one instance she recalled being made to pose with a pairs of jeans for a head covering but despite her discomfort was too afraid to speak up.

Citing a period of reflection throughout this year and her mum's unchanging opposition to her modeling career – Aden has said she can no longer justify such compromise.

“Looking back now I did what I said I would never do. Which is compromise who I am in order to fit in,” Aden said in the heartfelt posts. She added that she felt like “a minority within a minority” and described the lack of understanding for her hijab from others in the industry, as well as her subsequent isolation.

Aden’s inclusion as the first hijab wearing model on a mainstream runway took the fashion industry by storm in 2017.

From refugee camp to Milan

Following her turn on the Yeezy runway during New York Fashion week she went onto walk for Maxmara in Milan while later going on to front campaigns for the brand.