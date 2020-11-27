The US unilaterally blacklisted armed militia group Kaniyat along with its leader on Wednesday in Libya, a week after Russia prevented a UN Security Council Committee from imposing sanctions on it over its human rights violations.

In a written statement, US Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, said; “Mohamed al-Kani and the Kaniyat militia have tortured and killed civilians during a cruel campaign of oppression in Libya.”

Mnuchin added that the United States stands with the Libyan people and will use the tools and authorities at its disposal to target human rights abusers in Libya and across the world.

Accusing the pro-Haftar Kaniyat group of being responsible for torture and pillaging, forced disappearances, displacement and murder of detained civilians, Mnuchin's statement said:

“In June 2020, following a de facto truce, GNA-aligned forces re-entered Tarhouna and discovered at least 11 mass graves containing the bodies of civilians previously detained by the Kaniyat militia, including women, children, and elderly. Some of the deceased appeared to have been tortured, burned, or buried alive.”

”The Kaniyat militia is also responsible for hundreds of summary executions at Tarhouna prison, numerous forced disappearances, and the displacement of entire families from Tarhouna”.

Earlier this month, the US and Germany proposed that the 15-member Libya Sanctions Committee at the UN's Security Council should impose an asset freeze and travel ban on Kaniyat militia and Al Kani.

Russia, a Security Council member, blocked the proposal saying Washington's evidence against al-Kana and his militia was not sufficient.

The extent of human rights abuses allegedly carried out by the Kaniyat militias came to the fore in June this year when GNA forces liberated the city of Tarhouna from their stranglehold and found several mass graves. The city’s residents also spoke about large-scale human rights abuses committed by the militia.

Mesut Hakki Casin, a professor of International Law at Yeditepe University, told TRT World that Washington's decision against Haftar's ally Al Kani is a "welcome step," which makes it "possible to say that warlord Haftar has no future in Libya."