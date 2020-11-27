Thousands of angry Indian farmers have entered New Delhi, after facing tear gas and baton charges from police, to protest new laws they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings.

Heading toward New Delhi on Friday, the farmers used tractors to clear walls of concrete, shipping containers, and parked trucks set up by police on highways leading to the capital.

The farmers began their march to New Delhi on Thursday to mount pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to abolish the controversial laws but were stopped by large numbers of security personnel in riot gear on the boundary between New Delhi and Haryana state.

They resumed their march early on Friday, unfazed by overnight rain and chilly winter temperatures.

"We are fighting for our rights. We won't rest until we reach the capital and force the government to abolish these black laws," said Majhinder Singh Dhaliwal, a leader.

Police fired tear gas at some places on the outskirts of Delhi and used water cannons at entry points to stop people coming into the city centre from the big farming state of Punjab.

They were later allowed to rally in New Delhi.

"Although the police have tried to stop us with force, barricades, and water cannons, we've decided to stay the course to make sure the government listens to the voice of millions of farmers," said protesting farmer Sukrampal Dhayana.

Why're farmers protesting over?

For the last two months, farmer unions unwilling to accept new legislation have camped on highways in Punjab and Haryana states.

They say the laws, which were approved by Parliament in September, could cause the government to stop buying grain at guaranteed prices and result in their being exploited by corporations that would buy their crops at cheap prices.

Many farmer organisations say it would leave small growers with little bargaining power.

They also say they fear the government will eventually withdraw price support for wheat and rice.