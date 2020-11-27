Masked shoppers have turned up in smaller numbers at major US retailers including Macy's Inc, Walmart Inc and Best Buy on Black Friday as early online deals and worry about the spike in Covid-19 cases dulled enthusiasm for trips to the mall.

From Walmart Inc to Best Buy, retailers have overhauled Black Friday shopping, assigning clerks in orange vests to serve as traffic cops, taking shoppers' temperatures and offering "grab-and-go" merchandise, including toys, bikes and kitchen appliances to discourage lingering in store aisles.

Most major retailers closed on Thanksgiving Day this year in a nod to the stress endured by their workers during a global health pandemic.

Walmart opened stores at 10:00 GMT (5 am local) on Friday, directing shoppers to turn right upon entering and proceed along main aisles to shop deals before paying at registers surrounded by plastic barriers.

Best Buy opened at 10:00 GMT (5 am local) and Target, which introduced contactless self-checkout and doubled the number of parking spots for its contactless "Drive Up" pick-up service this holiday season opened at 12:00 GMT (7 am local).

Traditionally, Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, has launched the holiday shopping season in the United States, with retailers offering steep discounts and turning a significant profit.

Gamers form longest-lines

Shoppers with empty carts lined up a socially-distant six feet apart before the Walmart in LaGrange, Kentucky opened, but crowds appeared down overall.

Stores selling popular computer game consoles had some of the longest lines as die-hard gamers tried to land Sony Corp's PlayStation 5.

Brothers-in-law Gabriel Rojas, 24, and Juan Cabrera, 24 were waiting in line at GameStop in New York's Bronx borough, since 07:00 GMT (2 am local) on Friday, hopeful to snatch up a PS5.

They were unsuccessful as there were some 20 people ahead of them and the retailer only had two left in stock, they said.

"We're bummed" said Rojas. "But that’s ok."

During this pandemic-ridden year, major retailers from Target Corp to Kohl's Corp and Walmart rolled out online winter holiday promotions in October to capture any holiday-related spending as early as possible.

Overall, the National Retail Federation (NRF) forecasts US holiday retail sales will increase between 3.6 percent and 5.2 percent over 2019, for a total of $755.3 billion to $766.7 billion.

That compares with an average annual increase of 2.5 percent over the past five years.