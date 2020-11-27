India's economy has contracted 7.5 percent between July and September, putting it among the worst-performing major advanced and emerging economies, as it entered a technical recession for the first time since independence, official data has shown.

Although the figures released on Friday were an improvement on the record 23.9 percent contraction recorded last quarter, they indicate that Asia's third-largest economy is in for a tough fight as it attempts to revive demand and create jobs even as coronavirus infections climb.

The two successive quarters of contraction mean that the country has now entered a "technical recession" for the first time since 1947.

After virus-led lockdowns ravaged the globe, the growth recorded by major economies including the United States, Japan, and Germany during the quarter ending on September 30 raised expectations that India would also enjoy a revival.

But, while consumer businesses saw a boost due to increased spending in the run-up to the October-November festive season, hopes of a broader recovery were dashed, with the construction and hospitality sectors taking a hit.

READ MORE: Why did the Indian economy shrink by 24 percent?

Manufacturing, farming grows

Farming continued to be a relatively bright spot, while manufacturing activity also increased during the July-September period after plunging nearly 40 percent during the previous quarter due to the lockdown.

Analysts said the figures were encouraging, suggesting that the economy would likely fare better in the next quarter.

"The worst is over for the Indian economy looking at all the indicators. We will see a continued improvement... going forward", said Sameer Narang, chief economist at the State Bank of Baroda.

Narang told that Friday's data had beaten the bank's estimates of an eight-percent contraction and said the economy was primed for a recovery so long as a spike in infections did not trigger a fresh lockdown.

READ MORE:India's economic growth nosedives after virus lockdown

Massive joblessness