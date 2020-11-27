Friday, November 27, 2020

US CDC reports 262,673 deaths

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 12,823,092 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 324,358 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 3,668 to 262,673.

France logs daily infections at 12,459

The number of daily new infections fell in France to 12,459, compared to 13,563 on Thursday and 22,882 last Friday, health ministry data showed. The cumulative reported total now stands at over 2.19 million.

The slow down in the rate of infections comes a day before shops can resume selling non-essential goods.

The number of people in hospital fell by 662 to 28,648 and the number of people in intensive care by 135 to 3,883, continuing a downtrend of the past two weeks.

President Emmanuel Macron said this week that a nationwide virus lockdown in place since October 30 could be lifted on December 15 if by then the number of new infections per day fell to 5,000 and the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care declined to between 2,500 and 3,000.

The health ministry also reported 957 deaths from the virus on Friday, including a three-day batch of 564 deaths in retirement homes and a 24-hour tally of 393 in hospitals.

More than 28,000 new cases, over 800 deaths in Italy

Italy has reported 827 deaths according to the country's latest data.

The country reported 28,352 new cases over the past 24 hours, down 2 percent from a day before, bringing the total to more than 1.53 million since the start of the outbreak.

With Friday's daily deaths, the national death toll rose to 53,677, still the second-highest in Europe after the UK.

Turkey sees 29,800 new cases

Turkey has registered 29,845 more cases, including 6,592 symptomatic cases, over the past 24 hours, according to the latest coronavirus data.

The new cases raised the overall count to 481,198, while the death toll rose by 177 to reach 13,191.

Erdogan: Turkey to ramp up virus measures if needed

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the country could take further measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus amid rising cases.

“We have to and will take measures in line with the steps taken by the Health Ministry,” Erdogan said in Istanbul.

He stressed the importance of wearing masks, maintaining social distance and paying attention to hygiene.

"As long as these measures are not followed, the spread of the virus is inevitable especially in larger cities,” Erdogan said.

He added that Turkey’s efforts to develop the Covid-19 vaccine were ongoing, while the country is also in talks with Russia, China and Germany to import the vaccine.

UK reports 521 more deaths

UK health authorities have reported 521 more deaths, a slight increase from Thursday when the fatalities were 498, according to official data.

There were 16,022 new cases over the past 24 hours bringing the national total to 1,589,301.

The UK currently holds the worst death toll in Europe as more than 57,000 people have perished since the start of the pandemic.

'Highly speculative' to say Covid didn't emerge in China – WHO

The World Health Organization's top emergency expert has said it would be "highly speculative" for the WHO to say the coronavirus did not emerge in China, where it was first identified in a food market in December last year.

China is pushing a narrative via state media that the virus existed abroad before it was discovered in the central city of Wuhan, citing the presence of coronavirus on imported frozen food packaging and scientific papers claiming it had been circulating in Europe last year.

"I think it's highly speculative for us to say that the disease did not emerge in China," Mike Ryan said at a virtual briefing in Geneva after being asked if Covid-19 could have first emerged outside China.

"It is clear from a public health perspective that you start your investigations where the human cases first emerged," he added, saying that evidence might then lead to other places.

WHO wants to see data on Russia's Sputnik vaccine

The World Health Organization has said it needs to see clinical data and information on good manufacturing practices to be able to evaluate Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

WHO assistant director-general Mariangela Simao made the statement on Friday.

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is more than 90 percent effective, a representative of the health ministry said this month, citing data collated from vaccinations of the public rather than from an ongoing trial.

AstraZeneca targeted by suspected NK hackers – Reuters

Suspected North Korean hackers have tried to break into the systems of British drugmaker AstraZeneca in recent weeks, two people with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters news agency, as the company races to deploy its vaccine for the virus.

The hackers posed as recruiters on networking sites LinkedIn and WhatsApp to approach AstraZeneca staff with fake job offers, Reuters said, citing sources.

They then sent documents purporting to be job descriptions that were laced with malicious code designed to gain access to a victim's computer.

Colchicine to be investigated as possible virus treatment

Colchicine, a commonly used anti-inflammatory drug, will be investigated as a possible treatment for the new novel coronavirus in the Randomised Evaluation of Covid-19 Therapy (RECOVERY) trial, the study website posted.

The RECOVERY trial, which is the world's largest clinical trial of treatments for patients hospitalised with the virus, will randomly allocate at least 2,500 patients recruited to receive colchicine.

Pakistan reports over 3,000 cases for 3rd straight day

Pakistan has reported over 3,000 new virus cases for the third straight day as the virus keeps spreading across the country, official data showed.

According to the Health Ministry, the country recorded 3,113 new cases during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 389,311.

Malaysia to receive 12.8 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has said the country had signed a deal for 12.8 million doses of Pfizer's virus vaccine, the Bernama state news agency reported.

The first delivery of one million doses is expected in the first quarter of 2021, Muhyiddin said, according to Bernama.

Indonesia reports record high infections and deaths

Indonesia has reported a new daily record high of 5,828 new virus infections and 169 deaths, data from its Covid-19 task force showed.

The latest figures brought total case numbers to 522,581 and virus-related deaths to 16,521, both the highest in Southeast Asia.

Thailand to see more visitors, 'signal' for reopening

Thailand expects to receive 1,200 foreign visitors in both November and December, after a slight easing of travel curbs aimed at generating some income until a ban on mass tourism is lifted, its tourism authority chief said.

The country is gradually opening up to a limited numbers of visitors during the coronavirus pandemic to give some support to a tourism-dependent economy that the government expects to shrink by 6 percent this year.

The new arrivals, however, would be a fraction of the number in 2019, a record year.