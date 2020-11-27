Defining 2020 as "a challenging year" for all, Turkey's top diplomat has said that, in addition to the coronavirus, Islamophobia is on the rise like never before.

Speaking at the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Niger's capital Niamey, Mevlut Cavusoglu pointed out the rising trend of anti-Islam, racism, and anti-migrant discourse, especially in Europe.

"However, migrants and Muslims continue to contribute to their communities. A recent example is the development of the Covid-19 vaccine by two Turks living in Germany," he said, referring to the scientists Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci.

They attracted the world's attention in November after their firm BioNTech, in collaboration with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, announced a 90 percent success rate in its initial Covid-19 vaccine.

Saying that Europe lacks visionary leaders, as some of them dare to reform Islam, he pointed out that the peace and well-being of millions of Muslims in the West are being threatened under the cover of counterterrorism.

Cavusoglu recalled that French police have arrested children who were held for more than 11 hours in Albertville, France, on false allegations of "apology of terrorism."

"We must be awake to this dangerous rhetoric and actions and we should send a clear message regarding our red lines," he added.

'Suspending annexation plan is deception'

Cavusoglu stressed that Israel's decision to suspend its annexation plan is a deception and that the process of normalising relations encourages Israel's brutal practices.

Bahrain and the UAE agreed on September 15 to establish full diplomatic, cultural, and commercial relations with Israel after signing controversial agreements called Abraham Accords at the White House.

"The settlement expansion has reached the highest levels. Their goal is clear to make an independent, sovereign, and continuous state of Palestine physically impossible," he said.