Thousands of farmers in and around the Indian capital have stepped up their protest against agricultural legislation they said could devastate crop prices, while the government sought talks with their leaders.

Some protesters burned an effigy of Prime Minister Modi and shouted “Down with Modi”, as they rallied on New Delhi’s border with Haryana state.

The protesting farmers were allowed to enter New Delhi late on Friday after a day of clashes with police, who used tear gas, water cannons and baton charges to push them back.

Television images showed some of them moving into the capital while thousands still remained at the outskirts of the city. The Press Trust of India news agency said more protesters were heading for New Delhi from northern Punjab state.

Many farmers have camped out on highways in Punjab and Haryana states for the last two months to protest the passing of the legislation. They say the laws could cause the government to stop buying grain at guaranteed prices and result in their exploitation by corporations that would buy their crops cheaply. They want the laws scrapped.

READ MORE: Indian farmers reach New Delhi to protest Modi's agriculture policy

Government offers talks

The government says the legislation brings about much -needed reform in agriculture that will allow farmers the freedom to market their produce and boost production through private investment.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said he has invited representatives of the farmers for talks on December 3.