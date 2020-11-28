Thousands of people in India-administered Kashmir have voted amid tight security and freezing cold temperatures in the first phase of local elections, the first since New Delhi revoked the disputed region's limited autonomous status.

Nearly six million people across the region's 20 districts are eligible to elect 280 members of District Development Councils in a staggered eight-phase process that ends December 19.

Authorities deployed tens of thousands of additional soldiers in the already highly-militarised region to guard the vote.

Indian forces laid razor wire and erected steel barricades on roads around many of the 2,146 polling stations set up for the first phase.

Observers said only small numbers braved the security, coronavirus fears, and snow-covered terrain to elect members of their local councils.

Election under harsh security

India says the polls are a vital grassroots exercise to boost development and address civic issues and will uproot corruption from the region.

Pro-independence or pro-Pakistan groups that challenge India's sovereignty over Kashmir have in the past called for a boycott of elections, calling them an illegitimate exercise under military occupation.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fiercely campaigned for the election in the Muslim-majority region in a bid to replace local Kashmiri pro-India parties that had formed an alliance.

Direct rule imposition

The Kashmiri alliance has vigorously opposed Modi’s government after it annexed the region, revoked its semi-autonomous status in August last year, annulled its separate constitution, split the area into two federal territories (Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir) and removed inherited protections on land and jobs.

Modi's government imposed sweeping restrictions, ranging from curfews to communications blackouts, arrested thousands, including pro-India Kashmiri leaders opposed to the move, and enacted new laws in measures that triggered widespread anger and economic ruin.

The current voting is part of a three-tier process in which residents directly elect their village representatives, who then vote to form development councils for clusters of villages called "Block Development Councils".

Members for the larger, third, and top layer "District Development Councils" are also directly elected by the residents.

No legislative powers to elected members

The elected members have no legislative powers and are only responsible for the economic development and public welfare of the region.

Officials are also simultaneously conducting the election for hundreds of vacant seats in village councils that remained uncontested during 2018 polls.