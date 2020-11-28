Police and demonstrators have clashed in Paris as tens of thousands took to the streets to protest against a proposed law that would restrict sharing images of police, only days after the country was shaken by footage showing officers beating and racially abusing a Black man.

The demonstrations on Saturday took place nationwide with 46,000 people marching in Paris city.

"Police everywhere, justice nowhere" and "police state" and "smile while you are beaten" were among the slogans brandished as protesters marched from Place de la Republique to the nearby Place de la Bastille.

Other carried placards with slogans like "Who will protect us from the police", "Stop police violence", and "Democracy bludgeoned".

"We have felt for a long time to have been the victim of institutionalised racism from the police," said Mohamed Magassa 35, who works in a reception centre for minors.

"But now we feel that this week all of France has woken up," he said.

"The fundamental and basic liberties of our democracy are being attacked —freedom of expression and information," added Sophie Misiraca, 46, a lawyer.

READ MORE: France: a police state?

Tensions in Paris

France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin condemned "unacceptable" violence against the police, saying 37 members of the security forces had been injured nationwide.

There were tensions in Paris as a car, newspaper kiosk, and brasserie were set on fire close to Place de la Bastille, police said.

Some protesters threw stones at the security forces who responded by firing tear gas, an AFP correspondent said.

Police complained that protesters were impeding fire services from putting out the blazes and said nine people had been detained by the early evening.

Violence erupted near the end of the march as small groups of protesters pelted riot police with small rocks and paving stone.

The officers retaliated with volleys of tear gas, prompting minor scuffles. Rioters then set fire to the facade of the central bank and to police barricades; in the melee fire trucks struggled to reach the site.

Thousands also took part in other marches in France, including in Bordeaux, Lille, Montpellier, and Nantes.

"I'm just waiting for the law to be withdrawn, said Adele Lequertier, a 22-year-old sociology student, who took part in the Montpellier march.

READ MORE: 'Free-speech champion' France mulls ban on police images