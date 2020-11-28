Saturday, November 28, 2020

Italy reports 686 deaths in last 24 hours

Italy's Health Ministry has reported 686 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 54,363.

Italy's confirmed cases rose to 1,564,532 with 26,323 new cases, the eighth highest in the world.

Turkey reports over 30,000 new infections

Turkey's death toll has hit a record high for a sixth consecutive day with 182 new fatalities bringing the total number of deaths to 13,373, according to Health Ministry data.

Turkey also recorded a new high of 30,103 coronavirus infections in the space of 24 hours, including asymptomatic ones which raised the overall count to 487,912.

UK reports over 15,000 daily cases

UK has reported 15,871 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national total toll to 1,605,172, according to Health Ministry data.

The country's death toll rose to 58,030 with 479 new deaths.

Number of new cases in France steadies

France has reported 12,580 new cases, nearly unchanged from Friday's 12,459, Health Ministry data showed.

The number of people in intensive care fell by 106 to 3,777, after falling by 135 on Friday.

The number of people who died in hospital rose by 213 to 52,127, the smallest increase in a week

UK testing error wrongly shows 1,300 people positive

Over 1,300 people in Britain have been inaccurately informed they were infected with coronavirus after a laboratory error at the government's NHS Test and Trace system, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

"NHS Test and Trace has contacted 1,311 individuals who were incorrectly told that the result of Covid-19 tests, taken between November 19 and November 23, were positive. An issue with a batch of testing chemicals meant their test results were void," a department spokesman said in an emailed statement.

"Swift action was taken to notify those affected and they have been asked to take another test and to continue to self-isolate if they have symptoms."

The laboratory error that led to the problem was an "isolated incident" and was being investigated, the statement said.

Gambian tourism struggles with virus' impact

Normally a popular draw for global tourists, these days the beaches, winding rivers and wildlife sanctuaries in the tiny West African country of Gambia see hardly any visitors.

Just as the country’s tourism industry was recuperating from last year’s collapse of British travel operator Thomas Cook, the Covid-19 outbreak dried up further tourist arrivals, forcing hoteliers, tour operators, guides, and others associated with the trade to look for alternatives to earn a living.

According to figures from the Gambian Tourism Board, the tourism industry has lost $108 million in 2020. Tourism contributes one-fourth of the country’s gross domestic product.

Merkel says virus measures 'will be worth it'

Chancellor Angela Merkel is appealing anew to Germans to adhere to virus restrictions as the Christmas period begins, telling her compatriots that “it will be worth it.”

Federal and state leaders this week decided to extend a partial shutdown that started November 2 until at least December 20 and tighten some restrictions. The measures so far have succeeded in halting a rise in new cases, but haven’t pushed them down significantly.

Merkel said in her weekly video message that Germans can be proud of their discipline and thoughtfulness over the past 10 months and encouraged them to keep to the rules and reduce their contacts over the festive season.

She said: “Let us continue to show people what we’re made of by sticking to the rules that apply to all of us now, in winter, before Christmas, over the new year. Because we will see that it will be worth it.”

Europe virus toll crosses 400,000, shops reopen in France

Virus deaths have topped 400,000 in Europe, the world's second worst-hit region, as parts of the continent began to reopen shops for the holiday season.

Most nations hope to ease their virus rules for Christmas and New Year, allowing a respite before bracing for what the world hopes is one last wave of restrictions until a clutch of promising new vaccines kick in.

Europe crossed a grim barrier, registering 400,649 deaths according to an AFP tally at 0800GMT.

Britain accounted for almost two-thirds of the fatalities at 57,551, followed by Italy with 53,677, France at 51,914 and Spain with 44,668.

German minister says partial lockdown could last until Spring 2021

Germany's partial lockdown measures could be extended until early Spring if infections are not brought under control, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in a newspaper interview.

Altmaier told Die Welt it was not possible to give the all-clear while there were incidences of more than 50 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in large parts of Germany.

"We have three to four long winter months ahead of us," he was quoted as saying. "It is possible that the restrictions will remain in place in the first months of 2021."

Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed with leaders of Germany's 16 federal states on Wednesday to extend and tighten measures against the virus until at least December 20.

England's hospitals could be overwhelmed without new tier system

Hospitals in England risk being overwhelmed if lawmakers do not support the government's new plan for restrictions, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said.

More than 20 million people across large swathes of England will be forced to live under the toughest category of virus restrictions when a national lockdown ends on December 2.

Lawmakers are due to vote on the restrictions the day before.