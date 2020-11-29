Formula One driver Romain Grosjean has escaped with burns after his car crashed and burst into flames moments after the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The 34-year-old French driver slid off the track on the first lap on Sunday and his Haas car burst into flames after being sliced in two by a barrier.

Grosjean clambered out with the fire roaring behind him and his race helmet singed.

He was stuck inside the flaming wreck for nearly 10 seconds before somehow finding a way out.

The race footage showed safety officials reaching the car immediately but with Grosjean still trapped inside.

Grosjean smashes through barrier, limps away

The impact was measured at over 50G, according to a spokesman for the sport's governing FIA.

"(Romain) is stable and being taken by helicopter to the BDF MC Military Hospital for further evaluation," the governing body said.

A spokesman for Grosjean's Haas team said the 34-year-old had suffered minor burns on his hands and ankles and had one or more suspected broken ribs.

Stewards delayed the race for at least 45 minutes with a 10-minute warning before resumption, as track workers carried out repairs to the barriers.

