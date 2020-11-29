Three Paris police officers being held over the beating of a Black music producer during an arrest a week ago will remain in custody for now, Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz has said.

Heitz told a press briefing on Sunday that judicial authorities wanted to make sure that the three did not have any contact with one another and that they could not exert any pressure on witnesses.

The minutes-long beating of producer Michel Zecler was recorded on CCTV and has been widely circulated on social media, sparking an outcry in the national and foreign press and demonstrations against police violence across the country on Friday and Saturday.

Shameful images

President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the images were shameful for France.

Prosecutor Heitz said the officers would be charged with intentional violence with weapons, the use of racist language, falsifying police records, violation of a private home, and intentional damage to a private home.

A fourth police officer, who is not accused of taking part in the beating but of throwing a tear gas grenade into Zecler's music studio, would be suspended from active service and placed under judicial control, Heitz said.

The beating and racial abuse of Zecler shocked France and intensified controversy over new security legislation.

It has become a rallying cause for anger against the police in France, accused by critics accuse of institutionalised racism including singling out Blacks and Arabs.

Massive protests

Tens of thousands protested across France on Saturday against the security bill – which would restrict the right of the press to publish the faces of on-duty police – with the rally in Paris ending in bitter clashes.

The protests in Paris saw a brasserie set alight, cars set on fire, and stones were thrown at security forces, who responded with tear gas and anti-riot tactics.

Among those hurt was an award-winning Syrian photojournalist, Ameer Alhabi, seen with a bruised face and much of his head covered in bandages in AFP photos.