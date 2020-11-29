Sunday, November 29, 2020

'Surge upon surge' of virus expected soon – expert

US top infectious disease expert has said the country may see "surge upon a surge" of the coronavirus over the coming weeks, and he does not expect current recommendations around social distancing to be relaxed before Christmas.

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press," where he made remarks, adding that it's "not too late" for people travelling back home after Thanksgiving to help stop the spread of the virus by wearing masks, staying distant from others and avoiding large groups of people.

The number of new cases reported in the United States topped 200,000 for the first time Friday.

The highest previous daily count was 196,000 on November 20, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Austrian Defence Minister infected

Austria's Defense Minister has tested positive for the new coronavirus, becoming the second member of the country’s Cabinet to be infected.

The Austria Press Agency reported that Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner is doing well and will work from home. She had already been in quarantine for 10 days because she had been in contact with another person who tested positive.

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg tested positive for the virus in mid-October and returned to his ministry later that month after showing no symptoms.

Austria on November 17 deepened lockdown measures in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. They are due to run through December 6.

Infection rates have declined in the Alpine country, but Chancellor Sebastian Kurz cautioned in an interview with Sunday’s edition of the Kleine Zeitung newspaper that Austrians will still have to live with "massive restrictions" after that.

Turkey's reports 185 deaths

Turkey's daily death toll has hit a record high for a seventh consecutive day, with 185 fatalities in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed.

The number of new cases of coronavirus infections, including asymptomatic ones, fell slightly to 29,281.

For four months, Turkey only reported symptomatic cases, but since Wednesday it has reported all cases.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic in March stood at 13,558.

New York City public schools will begin to reopen with weekly testing

New York City's public schools will begin to reopen for in-person learning on December 7, starting with elementary schools, Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced.

The schools, which make up the country's largest school system, were closed less than two weeks ago after the citywide rate of coronavirus tests coming back positive exceeded a 3 percent benchmark agreed to by the mayor and the teachers' union.

Pre-kindergarten classes will also reopen on December 7. Schools that serve children with special educational needs, known as District 75 schools, will reopen on December 10. De Blasio said middle schools and high schools would reopen at later dates that had not yet been set.

To go into the classroom, students must have a signed consent form agreeing to weekly coronavirus testing or a letter of medical exemption from a doctor, de Blasio said.

He said he planned to have in-person learning five days a week when schools reopen.

Italy reports 20,648 new cases, 541 deaths

Italy has reported 541 coronavirus-related deaths, against 686 the day before, and 20,648 new infections, down from 26,323 on Saturday, the Health Ministry has said.

The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 54,904 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain. It has also registered 1.585 million cases to date.

Daily figures confirmed a decline seen in recent days in the number of new cases.

However, there were 176,934 swabs carried out in the past day, down from a previous 225,940.

While Italy's daily death tolls have been amongst the highest in Europe over recent days, the rise in hospital admissions and intensive care occupancy is slowing, suggesting the latest wave of infections was receding.

UK records 12,155 new cases, 215 deaths

Britain has reported 12,155 new cases and 215 new deaths within 28 days of positive test, government data has shown.

Both measures are down from Saturday when there were 15,871 new cases and 479 deaths.

Iraqi schools reopen despite Covid-19 outbreak

Students in Baghdad began classes on the first day of the academic year amid coronavirus measures.

The exact number of students who began classes is not known, due to the spread of the virus.

All students, teachers and school staff are required to wear face masks and sterilise their hands at the gates.

Reported virus cases across Iraq continue on the rise but at a slightly lower rate than in previous weeks.

France must review crowd limits on church attendance

France's State Council, the country's highest court, ordered the government to review a law limiting the number of people in churches during religious services to 30.

The Council said in a statement that the measure was not proportionate to virus infection risks.

Last week, the government announced that a nationwide lockdown in place since October 30 would be unwound in phases.

Austrians to face further "massive restrictions" after lockdown

Austria should expect further heavy restrictions when its current lockdown measures expire in just over a week, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told Austrian paper Kleine Zeitung.

Austria's nationwide lockdown is due to be lifted on December 7, but it is not yet clear what that will mean for the ski industry – cornerstone of a tourism sector which accounts for some 15 percent of economic output – or overall life in Austria.

Speaking to Kleine Zeitung, Kurz said Austrians would need to contend with further virus restrictions for weeks and months, adding new measures to be announced on Wednesday depended on virus case developments.

Britain at risk of third wave

Britain is at risk of suffering a third wave of virus infections if it does not get the approach to lockdown restrictions right in the coming weeks, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said

"There's a risk of that (if) we don't get the balance right," Raab told the BBC when asked about a possible 'third wave' resurgence of cases in January and February.

He said the government was doing everything it could to avoid another national lockdown.

India reports 41,180 cases

India has reported 41,180 new virus cases in the past 24 hours, with the daily toll staying below the 50,000-mark for the fourth week.

New Delhi also got some respite as it added fewer than 5,000 cases for the first time in a month. The New Delhi government decided that half its employees, barring senior officials, will be allowed to work from home starting on Monday.

India reported another 496 virus deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 136,696. India’s confirmed cases since the pandemic began are more than 9.3 million, second behind the US.

S.Korea bans year-end parties, some music lessons

South Korean authorities announced a ban on year-end parties and some music lessons and said public saunas and some cafes must also close after virus infections surged at their fastest pace since the early days of the pandemic.

South Korea has been one of the world's virus mitigation success stories but spikes in infections have reappeared relentlessly, triggering alarm in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Authorities reported 450 new infections after more than 500 cases were recorded for three days in a row, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Czech government to allow shops, restaurants to reopen

The Czech government will allow restaurants and non-essential shops to reopen on December 3, as a wave of virus infections eases, Health Mister Jan Blatny said.

The country will move down one notch to level 3 on its 5-level virus risk scale, which means all shops and restaurants can open but must limit customer numbers to allow for social distancing.