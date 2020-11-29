WORLD
US President-elect Joe Biden twists ankle, visits doctor
The 78-year-old Democrat slipped and twisted his ankle while playing with his dog, his office says in a statement.
In this file photo, Democratic 2020 US president-elect Joe Biden interacts with a dog named Roxy during a campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, February 15, 2020. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
November 29, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden twisted his ankle after slipping while playing with his dog, his office has said.

In a brief statement, Biden's office said the incident happened on Saturday and that the 78-year-old Democrat would be examined by an orthopedist on Sunday "out of an abundance of caution."

Biden later visited an orthopaedic specialist in Newark, Delaware. Reporters traveling with him were held on a bus and could not see the president-elect enter the building.

Biden was playing with Major, one of the Bidens’ two dogs. They adopted Major in 2018, and acquired their first dog, Champ, after the 2008 election. 

The Bidens have said they’ll be bringing their dogs to the White House and also plan to get a cat.

At 78, Biden will be the oldest president when he's inaugurated in January, but he frequently dismissed questions about his age on the campaign trail. 

He released a doctor's report in December that disclosed he takes a statin to keep his cholesterol at healthy levels, but his doctor described him as "healthy, vigorous" and "fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency."

READ MORE: As Biden hits 78, he has to prove age is just a number even for a president

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
