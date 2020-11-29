President-elect Joe Biden twisted his ankle after slipping while playing with his dog, his office has said.

In a brief statement, Biden's office said the incident happened on Saturday and that the 78-year-old Democrat would be examined by an orthopedist on Sunday "out of an abundance of caution."

Biden later visited an orthopaedic specialist in Newark, Delaware. Reporters traveling with him were held on a bus and could not see the president-elect enter the building.

Biden was playing with Major, one of the Bidens’ two dogs. They adopted Major in 2018, and acquired their first dog, Champ, after the 2008 election.